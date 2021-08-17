Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 303.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Heartland Express worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

