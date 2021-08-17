Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $972.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

