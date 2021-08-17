Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SP Plus worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 21.3% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SP stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $678.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

