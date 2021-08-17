Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 633.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

