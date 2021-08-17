Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 316,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.44% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $803,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

