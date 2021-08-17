Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 386,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MONCU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

