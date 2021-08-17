Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $2,119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $595,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $2,757,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $559,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

