Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,900 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 952,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.