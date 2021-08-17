Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $152.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $187.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.28.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

