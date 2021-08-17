Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 81,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,877,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

