Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

