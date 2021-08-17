Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

