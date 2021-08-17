Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 363,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.44% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADER opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

