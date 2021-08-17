Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.38% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDEM opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.