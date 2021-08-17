Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

OTCMKTS:ENVIU opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

