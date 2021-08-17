Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 803,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 143,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 285.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,504.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.