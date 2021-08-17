Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 376,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INKAU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

INKAU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

