Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 10,813 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of SMOG opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

