Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 61,692 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 250.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

