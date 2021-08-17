Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.