Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $644.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

