Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 59,597 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,597 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,980,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,690.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 705,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 699,795 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 218,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter.

JAGG opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.