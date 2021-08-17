Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12.

