Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.69. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

