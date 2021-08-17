Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.55% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

