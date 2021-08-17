Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,089,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,868,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

