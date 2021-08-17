Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

