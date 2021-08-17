Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $69.78. Approximately 3,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $653.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

