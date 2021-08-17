Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of C traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.