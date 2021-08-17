City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CIO stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $564.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

