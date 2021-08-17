CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CleanTech Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAQU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.