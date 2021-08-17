Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

