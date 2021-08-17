CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

