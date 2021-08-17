CNFinance (CNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

