Cobinhood Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,536.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Cobinhood has a market cap of $184,635.94 and $26,536.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobinhood coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

Cobinhood Coin Profile

COB is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

