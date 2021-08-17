Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.30.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

