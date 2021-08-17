Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.75.

CCA traded down C$1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$115.00. 24,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,513. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.25. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3999993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

