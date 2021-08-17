Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Cogeco stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$77.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.68.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$649.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco will post 9.5499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

