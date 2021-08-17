Coin Artist Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $825,738.74 and $533.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars.

