CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $840,818.82 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $840,818.82 and $86,281.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.11 or 0.00864533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00158450 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

