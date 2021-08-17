CoinPoker Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $9,314.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00926153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00164738 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

