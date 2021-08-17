Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 366.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 215,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,396 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,630,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,583,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,907,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $5,914,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

