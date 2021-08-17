Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.25 and last traded at $185.25. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.60.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.