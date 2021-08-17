Color Platform Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,611.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.00 or 0.01444187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00352899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00125968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003686 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

