Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Sells $299,045.63 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $225,432.48.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 324,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -170.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

