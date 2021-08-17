Comparing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Edison International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edison International and Enel Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $13.58 billion 1.59 $871.00 million $4.52 12.61 Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.98 -$66.12 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edison International and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 3 3 0 2.50 Enel Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 6.83% 11.69% 2.66% Enel Chile -1.10% 40.98% 18.64%

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Edison International pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Edison International beats Enel Chile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

