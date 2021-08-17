Comparing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Wereldhave alerts:

This table compares Wereldhave and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 54.36% 9.62% 3.35%

This table compares Wereldhave and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 24.30 $82.42 million $1.34 43.12

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wereldhave and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 5 0 2.57

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.