Comparing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78% Vaxart -4,363.92% -34.27% -29.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.99 Vaxart $4.05 million 255.95 -$32.22 million ($0.36) -23.44

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vaxart has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.98%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Vaxart beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

