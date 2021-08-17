Compound Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $373.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $437.01 or 0.00971128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 328.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,105 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.