Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 71.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of CMG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
