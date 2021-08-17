Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 71.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of CMG traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.